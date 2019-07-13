UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Divers Plunder 10-metre Synchro World Title

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Chinese divers plunder 10-metre synchro world title

China's teenage diving sensation Lian Junjie helped retain the mixed 10-metre synchro world crown by partnering Si Yajie to a crushing victory in Saturday's final in Gwangju

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :China's teenage diving sensation Lian Junjie helped retain the mixed 10-metre synchro world crown by partnering Si Yajie to a crushing victory in Saturday's final in Gwangju.

The 18-year-old successfully defended the title he won with Rio Olympic champion Ren Qian in Budapest two years ago as he and Si racked up a winning total of 346.14 points -- a whopping 35 points clear of their nearest rivals.

Russian pair Ekaterina Beliaeva and Viktor Minibaev were distant runners-up on 311.28 points followed by Mexicans Maria Jose Sanchez and Jose Balleza Isaias, who took bronze with 287.

64.

For Si, who took silver behind Ren in the women's 10m platform at the 2016 Rio Games, it was a fourth world title.

She captured the 10m gold as a 14-year-old at the 2013 Barcelona championships, won the mixed synchro with Tai Xiaohu in Kazan two years later and partnered Ren to victory in the women's 10m synchro in 2017.

Britain's Robyn Birch and Noah Williams narrowly missed out on a medal in the first of three diving finals on Saturday.

The women's one-metre springboard and the men's three-meter springboard synchro take place later on Saturday.

All 13 diving events count as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Related Topics

World Budapest Tokyo Kazan Gwangju Barcelona Women 2017 2016 2020 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

Somalia hotel siege over, 12 dead: security source ..

12 minutes ago

China to Deorbit Tiangong-2 Manned Space Lab on Ju ..

22 minutes ago

UAE opens solar-powered water pumping station in S ..

22 minutes ago

US VP Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp, deplo ..

32 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 July 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.