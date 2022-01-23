UrduPoint.com

Chinese Embassy Dismisses US Media Reports About Xi Jinping's Alleged Request To Putin

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Chinese Embassy Dismisses US Media Reports About Xi Jinping's Alleged Request to Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) US media reports about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's alleged request to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine are a fake and a provocation, the Chinese Embassy in Russia says.

On Saturday, Bloomberg reported citing a diplomat in China that Xi Jinping had asked Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Olympics. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel that the Bloomberg report is "not even a fake, but a special informational operation of corresponding American services.

"

"The Bloomberg publication saying that the head of China allegedly asked the head of Russia not to attack Ukraine during the Olympics, so as not to spoil the holiday, is a fake and a provocation," the Chinese embassy in Moscow said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The embassy emphasized that China supports a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict, in line with the Minsk agreements.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia China Minsk Vladimir Putin Olympics Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

9 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

9 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

9 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

9 hours ago
 Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two booked for pilfering electricity

9 hours ago
 210,000 children to be administered anti-polio dro ..

210,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber district

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.