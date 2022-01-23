MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) US media reports about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's alleged request to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine are a fake and a provocation, the Chinese Embassy in Russia says.

On Saturday, Bloomberg reported citing a diplomat in China that Xi Jinping had asked Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Olympics. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel that the Bloomberg report is "not even a fake, but a special informational operation of corresponding American services.

"

"The Bloomberg publication saying that the head of China allegedly asked the head of Russia not to attack Ukraine during the Olympics, so as not to spoil the holiday, is a fake and a provocation," the Chinese embassy in Moscow said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The embassy emphasized that China supports a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict, in line with the Minsk agreements.