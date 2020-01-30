UrduPoint.com
Chinese Football Association Says Delayed All Matches Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Rameez 27 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Chinese Football Association said on Thursday that it had decided to delay all matches of the new season over the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

"As part of the efforts to prevent and control the spread of the new coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association decided to postpone all football matches of the 2020 season across the country starting from today to protect the health of football fans, journalists, players, coaches, officials and various employees of football clubs," the statement said.

The association is going to maintain close contacts with the authorities and schedule the matches depending on the situation in particular regions.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread within China and to at least 15 other countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as 7,711 more infected.

