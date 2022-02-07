Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Against Politicization of Choice of Olympic Torchbearers

China hopes that India and other relevant countries will not politicize the choice of Beijing Winter Olympics torchbearers, since they meet all necessary standards, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) China hopes that India and other relevant countries will not politicize the choice of Beijing Winter Olympics torchbearers, since they meet all necessary standards, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Earlier in February, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that the country's charge d'affaires in China will not attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Olympics in protest of what New Delhi considers politicization of the Games. The Indian side said it was regrettable that a Chinese army regimental officer injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with India in 2020 had been chosen as a torchbearer in the Olympics.

"We hope that the relevant parties will treat torchbearers objectively and rationally, and not indulge in politicized interpretations," the spokesman said at a briefing.

Zhao also emphasized that torchbearers of the Beijing Winter Olympics had a great representation and met all standards necessary for selection.

Beijing hosts the 2022 Olympic Games from February 4-20 and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13.

The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tension between the countries. Tensions escalated in May 2020 as a series of clashes between border forces led to multiple fatalities.

In an attempt to resolve the conflict, the two nations launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed last February. The situation once again escalated in September 2021, prompting both countries to resume troop deployment near the Line of Actual Control. Since then, China has repeatedly accused India of provocation, which the latter has dismissed as groundless.