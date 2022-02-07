UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Against Politicization Of Choice Of Olympic Torchbearers

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Against Politicization of Choice of Olympic Torchbearers

China hopes that India and other relevant countries will not politicize the choice of Beijing Winter Olympics torchbearers, since they meet all necessary standards, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) China hopes that India and other relevant countries will not politicize the choice of Beijing Winter Olympics torchbearers, since they meet all necessary standards, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Earlier in February, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that the country's charge d'affaires in China will not attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Olympics in protest of what New Delhi considers politicization of the Games. The Indian side said it was regrettable that a Chinese army regimental officer injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with India in 2020 had been chosen as a torchbearer in the Olympics.

"We hope that the relevant parties will treat torchbearers objectively and rationally, and not indulge in politicized interpretations," the spokesman said at a briefing.

Zhao also emphasized that torchbearers of the Beijing Winter Olympics had a great representation and met all standards necessary for selection.

Beijing hosts the 2022 Olympic Games from February 4-20 and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13.

The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tension between the countries. Tensions escalated in May 2020 as a series of clashes between border forces led to multiple fatalities.

In an attempt to resolve the conflict, the two nations launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed last February. The situation once again escalated in September 2021, prompting both countries to resume troop deployment near the Line of Actual Control. Since then, China has repeatedly accused India of provocation, which the latter has dismissed as groundless.

Related Topics

India Injured Protest Army China Beijing New Delhi February March May June September Border 2020 Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely in northeast Balochi ..

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely in northeast Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 300 mass transit authority cameras integrated with ..

300 mass transit authority cameras integrated with PSCA

4 minutes ago
 ITP issues 10,693 fine tickets during January

ITP issues 10,693 fine tickets during January

4 minutes ago
 Riazullah Khan helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites cli ..

Riazullah Khan helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites clinch National U16 Cup title

4 minutes ago
 48 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, overchargi ..

48 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, overcharging

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>