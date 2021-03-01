UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Media Urge Change After Football Champions' Financial Collapse

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 02:43 PM

Chinese media urge change after football champions' financial collapse

The "shocking" collapse of champions Jiangsu FC is a watershed for Chinese football that should prompt a rethink from top to bottom, state media said

Shanghai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The "shocking" collapse of champions Jiangsu FC is a watershed for Chinese football that should prompt a rethink from top to bottom, state media said.

Jiangsu, who are owned by the conglomerate Suning -- which also owns Italy's Inter Milan -- said Sunday they will "cease operations", three months after winning the Chinese Super League for the first time.

The announcement underlines the financial problems coursing through the league that could also see rival side Tianjin Tigers fold this week.

It also highlights the declining fortunes of a league that repeatedly smashed the Asian transfer record just a few years ago, attracting a number of foreign stars. Many have since left.

"It seems incredible and shocking, but it feels like the dust has now settled," state-run Xinhua news agency said following the announcement by Jiangsu, who have not yet dissolved and are seeking a financial lifeline.

Xinhua said that 16 teams across three tiers of Chinese professional football folded in 2020.

The Super League gained a reputation for luring star players with hefty wages and exorbitant transfer fees -- Shanghai SIPG signed Oscar from Chelsea in 2017 for an Asian-record 60 million Euros.

But the Chinese Football Association has since brought in a raft of measures to cool spending, including a 100 percent transfer tax and salary caps.

The CFA said Monday that it was "sorry to hear" about Jiangsu but respected the club's decision, and vowed to plough on with its attempts to make China a leading football power.

However, times are tough for Chinese clubs, where money began to dry up even before the coronavirus pandemic.

"The most important thing at the moment is to... reload and start again, rather than being lost in confusion or remorse," said Xinhua.

"To some extent it is a good thing that the bubble has burst earlier (than expected)," it added.

"Chinese professional football has ushered in its first 'watershed' after its high-speed, wild growth.

"Respect the laws of football, respect the laws of the market, adhere to youth training and work for the long term." Beijing Youth Daily said the implosion of Jiangsu, who are based in the eastern city of Nanjing, was an opportunity for renewal.

"Where does Chinese football go from here?" it asked.

"Experts say that to solve the predicament of Chinese football it must be overthrown and reconstructed.

"Chinese football, the promotion of it and youth training all need to be reassessed."The new season, which will almost certainly be shorn of Jiangsu and Tianjin, is expected to start in April but there is no definite date because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Football China Tianjin Nanjing Beijing Shanghai Italy Money April Sunday 2017 2020 Market Oscar Media All From Top Asia Chelsea Inter Milan Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ejaz Durrani who is known as "Ranjha" passes away

13 minutes ago

Pashinyan's Opponents Break Into Governmental Buil ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets MNAs

1 minute ago

China's Tianjin Ports surge in iron ore imports in ..

1 minute ago

G20 Nations Intend to Agree on Digital Companies T ..

5 minutes ago

China-EU agreement on geographical indications tak ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.