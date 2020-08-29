UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Military Says Participation In Army Games To Boost Partnership With Russia

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:07 PM

Chinese Military Says Participation in Army Games to Boost Partnership With Russia

The Chinese military's participation in the sixth International Army Games 2020 will contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership between China and Russia, as well as give an impetus to international military cooperation, Deputy Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army group, Senior Col. Liu Zhaoming told Sputnik

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Chinese military's participation in the sixth International Army Games 2020 will contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership between China and Russia, as well as give an impetus to international military cooperation, Deputy Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army group, Senior Col. Liu Zhaoming told Sputnik.

"The participation [of the Chinese military] in the competitions contributes to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and China, gives an impetus to the development of relations between our countries and their armed forces, as well as contributes to developing international military cooperation, strengthening friendship and trust between countries," Liu said.

In addition, according to the military, the games allowed the Chinese military to not only learn their strengths and weaknesses but also gain valuable experience in military interaction.

This year's Army Games began on August 23 and will end on September 5. Six competitions are held in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan, and 24 others in Russia. It is expected that 250 teams will participate in the games, with about 5,000 people in total.

Related Topics

Army Russia China Armenia Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus August September 2020

Recent Stories

Pak army ‘s relief operation continues in rain-h ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy & Royal Navy Conducted Naval Exercis ..

48 minutes ago

Muharram’s 9th being observed countrywide today

49 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.