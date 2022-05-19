UrduPoint.com

Chinese Olympic Champions Hope To Defend Titles At 2026 Winter Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 19, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Chinese Olympic champions hope to defend titles at 2026 Winter Games

China's athletes who were crowned at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games have vowed to defend their titles at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo

HARBIN, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) --:China's athletes who were crowned at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games have vowed to defend their titles at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Both Winter Games speed skating 500m champion Gao Tingyu and short track speed skating 1,000m champion Ren Ziwei expressed their hopes to retain their titles in 2026 after a symposium in Heilongjiang, a traditional winter sports powerhouse whose athletes contributed four gold and two bronze medals to China at Beijing 2022.

"If I can stand on the track of the 2026 Winter Olympics, I still hope to win the championship," Gao said.

After Beijing 2022, the 24-year-old speed skater participated in several social activities and will return to his hometown of Yichun, Heilongjiang Province, to accompany his family for a few days.

"I have some injuries right now, so I need to rest and then prepare for the 2026 Winter Olympics," he said.

Related Topics

Sports China Yichun Beijing Milan Gao Gold Olympics Bronze Family

Recent Stories

Huawei’s next-gen products and Smart-Watches for ..

Huawei’s next-gen products and Smart-Watches for Healthy Living at the Huawei ..

4 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt leaves for UK to shoot her debut Hollyw ..

Alia Bhatt leaves for UK to shoot her debut Hollywood movie

24 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

55 seconds ago
 Robbers' gang busted; valuables recovered

Robbers' gang busted; valuables recovered

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Sri Lankan T20I series to kick off on Ma ..

Pakistan, Sri Lankan T20I series to kick off on May 24

7 minutes ago
 Rwanda boosts COVID-19 economic recovery fund with ..

Rwanda boosts COVID-19 economic recovery fund with 250 mln USD

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.