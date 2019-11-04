UrduPoint.com
Chinese Olympics Champ Wu Dajing Win Men's 500m Gold

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

Chinese Olympics champ Wu Dajing win men's 500m gold

Chinese Olympic champion Wu Dajing won his first gold medal of the 2019/20 World Cup Short Track Speed Skating season at Salt Lake City on Monday

WASINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese Olympic champion Wu Dajing won his first gold medal of the 2019/20 World Cup Short Track Speed Skating season at Salt Lake City on Monday.

With the victory in Salt Lake City, Wu, the reigning world and Olympic champion in men's 500m, picked up his 15th World Cup medal over this distance. Behind Wu, there was a thrilling battle for silver and bronze. Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu finished second, with Kazakhstan's Abzal Azhgaliyev grabbing the bronze.

In the final of the Ladies' 3000m relay, China and South Korea displayed impressive speed. China had a good start and with six laps left moved into the gold-medal position. South Korea, the reigning world and Olympic champions, pushed hard but were unable to catch up with the Chinese while Canada had bronze.

Canada's Kim Boutin won in the ladies' 500m becoming the first woman to break 42 seconds. China's Qu Chunyu took silver, with reigning world champion Lara van Ruijven of the Netherlands finishing third.

In the ladies' 1000m, the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting won the gold. China came second and third with Han Yutong and Zhang Chutong.

In the men's 1000m, the gold medal went to Hwang Dae Heon from South Korea. China's Han Tianyu finished fourth, behind Victor An from Russia and Park Ji Won from South Korea.

The 2019 Salt Lake City World Cup concluded on Sunday evening. China grabbed two golds, three silvers, and two bronze medals.

