Chinese Pairs Secure Gold And Silver In Mixed Table Tennis At 2019 Universiade

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 05:19 PM

Chinese pairs secure gold and silver in mixed table tennis at 2019 universiade

Wang Yidi/Yu Ziyang of China defeated their compatriots Fan Siqi/Zhao Zihao 4-1 to win the mixed doubles table tennis at the 2019 Universiade here on Wednesda

Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Wang Yidi/Yu Ziyang of China defeated their compatriots Fan Siqi/Zhao Zihao 4-1 to win the mixed doubles table tennis at the 2019 Universiade here on Wednesday.

Yu, 21, from Shanghai's Jiaotong University, previously won the mixed doubles tournament at China's 2017 National Games in Tianjin alongside Wang Manyu.

Wang Yidi, a rising star in China, shot to fame after she swept Japanese talent Ito Mima 4-0 in June at the ITTF Hong Kong Open.

Wang told Xinhua she was very happy to win gold at her Universiade debut. "I did not have much time to train with my partner before the match, but we had played together before and we know each other well.

" Team manager Sun Qilin expressed his hope that Chinese players would win more golds over the next two days of competition.

Elsewhere at the Universiade, China's fencers took seventh place in the men's foil team event. In water polo, China overwhelmed France 12-1 to make it into the quarterfinals, Bao Ying reached the final of the women's 50m freestyle, Xuan Dajun missed out on the men's 100m final by just 0.01 second, and Wang Hao from Tsinghua University ranked seventh in the 10,000m.

