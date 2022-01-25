Chinese President Meets With IOC Chief in Beijing Ahead of Winter Olympic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, who arrived in Beijing ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"In the traditional courtesy visit to the host Head of State ahead of the Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was today welcomed in person by President Xi Jinping," the IOC said in a statement.

Bach congratulated Jinping on the occasion of the upcoming Chinese New Year, and they discussed a set of topics related to the Olympics, including COVID-19 measures adopted by the organizers to prevent the circulation of the virus during competitions.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20. The Winter Paralympics will also take place in the Chinese capital from March 4-13. The competitions will be held in three clusters at once in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing.