Chinese Skaters On Form At World Cup Short Track In Shanghai

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:32 PM

Chinese skaters on form at World Cup Short Track in Shanghai

Olympic champion Wu Dajing and many of his Chinese teammates progressed to the next stages of the ISU World Cup Short Track here on Friday

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Olympic champion Wu Dajing and many of his Chinese teammates progressed to the next stages of the ISU World Cup Short Track here on Friday.

Wu, who took gold in the men's 500m at the 2018 Winter Olympics and holds the world record over that distance, breezed through his heats along with teammate Ren Ziwei.

Ren also qualified for the 1,000m event along with An Kai and Han Tianyu, both of whom will also feature in Saturday's 1,500m semifinals.

In the women's competition, Qu Chunyu, Zhang Chutong and Fan Kexin all eased past their opponents in the 500m qualifiers, while Zhang, Han Yutong and Zhang Yuting will also compete in the 1,000m on Sunday.

The Chinese women's 3,000m relay team, comprised of Han, Fan, Zhang Yize and Zhang Chutong, advanced to the semifinals of that event after finishing second in their qualifier.

