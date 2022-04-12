UrduPoint.com

Chinese Sports Chief Goes Against Politicization In Talk With Russian Olympic Committee

Published April 12, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Gou Zhongwen, the director of the Chinese General Administration of Sports and the President of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), spoke out against the politicization of sports during a video conference with the President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov, ROC said in a statement published on Tuesday.

"Guo Zhongwen reiterated China's consistency in adhering to the principle of political neutrality enshrined in the Olympic Charter and opposing any politicization of sports. He expressed the hope that sports will continue to play a unique role in fostering mutual understanding and friendship, and in promoting solidarity and peace," the statement read.

The Chinese sports chief praised Russia's strong support for the Beijing Olympics and contribution to the training and preparation of Chinese athletes for the Games, while congratulating the Russian athletes on achieving second place in the medal standings.

During the meeting, the Chinese official also expressed the hope of an xpansion of bilateral sports relations and cooperation in the "Year of Sports Exchange between China and Russia 2022-2023."

Pozdnyakov in turn congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the success of the 2022 Olympic Games, despite all the difficulties caused by the global pandemic, and on the outstanding results of Chinese athletes. The head of the ROC stressed the willingness to intensify sports exchanges with the COC and to expand and deepen sports cooperation between the two countries.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing took place from February 4 to February 20. 

