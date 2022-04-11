Chinese striker determined to settle down at Vizela

Chinese striker Guo Tianyu has expressed his determination to settle down at Vizela, the Portugal top-flight club he joined in January

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese striker Guo Tianyu has expressed his determination to settle down at Vizela, the Portugal top-flight club he joined in January.

The 23-year-old player, who made his debut with Vizela in the game against Braga in the Portuguese league on Sunday, said he is working hard on learning the local language.

"I am trying my best to learn Portuguese in hope of fitting in and communicating well with the people here," he told Chinese tv.

Guo, who signed a six-month contract with Vizela, said he looks forward to a memorable stay at the Portuguese club.

"I hope I will have good performances here and will not let the Chinese fans down," he said.

Hao Wei, the head coach of Guo's former club Shandong Taishan, said it's good for the player's development to play in the Portuguese top flight.

"This will be a good experience for Guo, and it will help him improve," he said.

"But his move to Portugal is a loss to my team. We need to do something to cope with it," he added. Guo scored ten goals last season to help the Shandong side to win the Chinese Super League title.