Chinese Super League football season to begin July 25: CFA

Beijing, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :China's coronavirus-delayed Super League football season will begin on July 25, the Chinese Football Association announced Wednesday.

The top-flight competition, which had been orginally due to kick-off in February, would open with fixtures in the cities of Dalian and Suzhou and "strictly abide by the requirements of national epidemic prevention work," said the CFA.