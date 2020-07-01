UrduPoint.com
Chinese Super League Football Season To Begin July 25: CFA

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Chinese Super League football season to begin July 25: CFA

Beijing, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :China's coronavirus-delayed Super League football season will begin on July 25, the Chinese Football Association announced Wednesday.

The top-flight competition, which had been orginally due to kick-off in February, would open with fixtures in the cities of Dalian and Suzhou and "strictly abide by the requirements of national epidemic prevention work," said the CFA.

