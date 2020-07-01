Chinese Super League season to begin on July 25

China's top football league, the Chinese Super League (CSL), will begin on July 25, the Chinese Football Association announced Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :China's top football league, the Chinese Super League (CSL), will begin on July 25, the Chinese Football Association announced Wednesday.

The 2020 Chinese Super League campaign had been due to start on February 22 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All league matches for the 2020 season will be played in Dalian and Suzhou under strict epidemic containment measures, said the CFA.