UrduPoint.com

Chinese Super League To Kick Off On June 3

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Chinese Super League to kick off on June 3

The Chinese Super League (CSL) 2022 season will kick off on June 3, the CSL announced on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Chinese Super League (CSL) 2022 season will kick off on June 3, the CSL announced on Monday.

The new season of China's top football league, which has been rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in three cities, namely Dalian, Meizhou and Haikou, and with a new slogan: "Together for New Future.

"This year will mark the first season for the CSL after its expansion to 18 clubs while many clubs are suffering from financial crisis.

Despite being only 10 days away from the opening ceremony, a source told Xinhua that the match schedule has not yet been finalized since Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic is on the brink of withdrawing from the league.

Related Topics

Football China Meizhou Haikou Dalian Chongqing June From Top

Recent Stories

Over 30 dialysis machines treating kidney patients ..

Over 30 dialysis machines treating kidney patients at Rawalpindi Institute Of Ur ..

20 seconds ago
 Mayor expresses annoyance over poor performance of ..

Mayor expresses annoyance over poor performance of WSSP

21 seconds ago
 Strict measures should be taken to end illegal occ ..

Strict measures should be taken to end illegal occupation of Kashmir State prope ..

23 seconds ago
 Eight POs arrested

Eight POs arrested

24 seconds ago
 Chinese premier stresses stabilizing economy, brin ..

Chinese premier stresses stabilizing economy, bringing economy back to normal tr ..

35 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 2,751 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,751 new COVID-19 cases

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.