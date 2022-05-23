Chinese Super League to kick off on June 3

The Chinese Super League (CSL) 2022 season will kick off on June 3, the CSL announced on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Chinese Super League (CSL) 2022 season will kick off on June 3, the CSL announced on Monday.

The new season of China's top football league, which has been rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in three cities, namely Dalian, Meizhou and Haikou, and with a new slogan: "Together for New Future.

"This year will mark the first season for the CSL after its expansion to 18 clubs while many clubs are suffering from financial crisis.

Despite being only 10 days away from the opening ceremony, a source told Xinhua that the match schedule has not yet been finalized since Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic is on the brink of withdrawing from the league.