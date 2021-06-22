UrduPoint.com
Chinese Swimmer Sun Yang To Miss Olympics After Four-year Doping Ban

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:17 PM

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang to miss Olympics after four-year doping ban

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang will miss the Tokyo Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday decided he had violated anti-doping rules

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang will miss the Tokyo Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday decided he had violated anti-doping rules.

CAS ruled that Sun be suspended for four years and three months starting on February 28, 2020.

The swimming competition in Tokyo is due to start on July 24.

The 1500m freestyle world record-holder appeared to have no hope of making it to the Olympics after the Lausanne-based CAS banned him for eight years in February last year for refusing to give a sample following an incident in which a member of his entourage smashed a vial containing Sun's blood when doping inspectors visited his home.

However, the 29-year-old Sun appealed and Switzerland's Federal supreme court overturned the career-ending punishment last December over alleged bias against the swimmer, who remains a huge star in China.

Sun, who was banned for three months in 2014 for a separate doping offence, has always protested his innocence in the murky events of September 2018.

The reigning 200m freestyle Olympic champion, as well as an 11-time world champion, says the doping testers were not qualified or authorised.

But CAS said a new panel, installed after the Swiss federal decision, "found to its comfortable satisfaction" that Sun had committed two anti-doping rule violations when an unsuccessful attempt was made to collect blood and urine samples from him at his residence in Septmeber 2018.

Sun was found guilty of "Evading, Refusing or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection by an Athlete" and "Tampering or Alleged Tampering with any Part of Doping Control by an Athlete or Other Person".

