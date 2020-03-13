UrduPoint.com
Chinese Taipei Midfielder Chen Po-liang Joins Changchun Yatai

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chinese Taipei player Chen Po-liang has officially joined China's second-tier league side Changchun Yatai, the club announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old midfielder moved to Changchun from Zhejiang Greentown, for which he scored one goal in 26 appearances in the 2019 season.

Chen, who also had spells at Chinese Super League outfits including Shanghai Shenhua and Shenzhen Ruby, is currently training along with his Yatai teammate in Turkey, the club added.

