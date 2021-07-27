UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Teens Win Olympic Diving Gold To Keep Perfect Record

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Chinese teens win Olympic diving gold to keep perfect record

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :China stretched their remarkable 100 percent Olympic record in women's synchronised 10m platform diving thanks to two nerveless teenagers on Tuesday.

China came into the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games hoping for a clean sweep of diving golds, but they were stunned by British duo Tom Daley and Matty Lee on Monday.

Normal service was resumed however as Chen Yuxi, who is just 15, and 17-year-old diving partner Zhang Jiaqi romped to a comfortable gold with 363.78 points at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The Chinese have won the women's synchronised 10m platform gold at every Olympics since its debut at Sydney in 2000.

Tuesday's gold was number six in the event.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States won silver in a distant second (310.80 points), with bronze going to Mexico's Gabriela Agundez and Alejandra Orozco (299.70).

China took gold on the first day of diving, in women's synchronised 3m springboard, before Daley and Lee pipped the Chinese to the men's synchronised 10m platform crown.

That ruined the hopes of the Chinese diving squad -- nicknamed the "Dream Team" back home -- who had ambitions of carrying off all eight golds in the Japanese capital.

Related Topics

China Sydney Yuxi Tokyo United States Mexico Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event All

Recent Stories

What’s Next for Flash Charging? OPPO Introduces ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Embassy organises discussion on protecting chi ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 27, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

12 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.