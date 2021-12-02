UrduPoint.com

Chinese Tennis Player Peng In Good Condition, Safe - IOC

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Chinese Tennis Player Peng in Good Condition, Safe - IOC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that it had held a video call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and she confirmed that she is safe and in good condition.

"The IOC's efforts led to a half-hour videoconference with Peng Shuai on 21 November, during which she explained her situation and appeared to be safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in.

This was reconfirmed in yesterday's call. Our human and person-centred approach means that we continue to be concerned about her personal situation and will continue to support her," the IOC said in a statement.

