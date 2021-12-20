UrduPoint.com

Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexual assault and was not going to travel abroad.

"First of all, it is important to stress one very important thing: I have never said or written about anyone raping me," Peng said in an interview with Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

When talking about the sexual assault accusations, which she deleted from her account on the Weibo social media platform, she said it was her "personal business," noting that there was a misunderstanding.

The tennis player added that she lived in Beijing without being watched and was not planning on traveling abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November, 35-year-old Peng posted a statement on Weibo, accusing 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese vice-premier, of sexually assaulting her. The post was immediately deleted, while Peng`s accounts were also removed from the Chinese social networks. After making the allegation, the tennis player was not seen in public for some time, fueling questions regarding her whereabouts.

Related Topics

Tennis Business China Social Media Beijing November Sunday Post All From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai’s Response and Readiness te ..

40 minutes ago
 RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

RTA, Careem celebrate one million bike trips

2 hours ago
 Dubai emerges as global superyacht capital: Report

Dubai emerges as global superyacht capital: Report

2 hours ago
 MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green P ..

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green Pass COVID Protocol&#039; in fe ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Arabic Language

3 hours ago
 First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at E ..

First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.