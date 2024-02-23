Chinese, Turkiye, Iranian Consul Generals Watch PSL Match
Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 05:39 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Consul Generals from China, Turkiye and Iran visited the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday and watched the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators cricket match of the HBL PSL 9.
The Chinese Consul General to Lahore Zhao Shiren, Turkiye CG Durmus Bastug, and Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid had visited the iconic Gaddafi stadium on the invitation of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Syed Mohsin Naqvi.
They were warmly received at the at the venue by the Chairman PCB and thanked them for their arrival.
The Consul Generals watched the match with great interest and felicitated the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi on successful conduct of the HBL PSL 9.
Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan Super League has been spreading a message of love and peace.
