Chirtal hosts National Chess Championship

CHITRAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) ::First National Chess Championship, hosted by Chitral, inaugurated here on Saturday with the participation of top 52 national and international chess players all across the country.

Chitral Chess Club and Swabi Chess Club are jointly organizing the National Open Chess Championship with the strong support of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony along with Deputy Commissioner Chitral.

The game of kings will consist of nine rounds in Chitral and is being played under the Swiss Chess System.

The tournament features 52 players from across the country who have played internationally. Four rounds of the Championship have so far been completed on the first day while five more rounds will be completed till the closing ceremonies.

According to Sardar Gohar, after the completion of all the nine rounds, the winner and the Champion player would be decided.

District Sports officer Akhunzada Abdul Rahmat said directorate of Sports headed by Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan has assured all out support to the players and wanted that sports activities could be promoted in the largest district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral.

He said special focus has been given to ensure playing facilities to the male and female players and it is for the first time that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, three grounds besides 15 overall Polo grounds would be established in Chitral.

He said under the directives of DG Sports KP, he was trying to promote all such sports by keeping youth engaged in positive activities.

Azeemuddin, a local player, who took part in the tournament, said he has been playing chess for the past 55 years and not only he but his wife, sons and daughters were also playing chess together.

He said, Chitral was full of talented players and if provided due facilities they could come up at national and international levels. "There is a lot of talent in Chitral, but the game could not get much attention from the government. We have rented a room in Chitral and played chess," he said.

He disclosed that an 82-years-old player from Punjab is also part of the Championship, who got much attention of the youth during his mindful and inspiring display.