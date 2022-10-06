Chitral Darvish, Waziristan and Tank Club advance in Peshawar Football League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :In Peshawar Football League Season-5, Waziristan Baryalay and Atish Tank Club secured victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Peshawar Football League Season-5 being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday.

In the first match, Waziristan Baryalay defeated Akakhel King by a solitary goal in a thrilling match witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion. The match started on slow note and soon it gained momentum when Waziristan Baryalay and Akakhel King club strikers kept up pressure on each other's defence.

Thus after playing a goalless draw in the first-half despite some good inroads right winger Yasir Khan netted a fine goal to make the tally 1-0.

Akakhel King tried hard to level the tally but failed.

In the second match, Chitral Darvish defeated Abbottabad Eagles by 3-1 in Peshawar Football League Season 5 at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium.

In the second match, Atish Tank Club defeated Dara Nangaly by 1-0 wherein Tank's Jameel scored in the 18th minute of the first half of the game and marched into victory.

The third match in the league was played between Chitral Darvish and Abbottabad Eagles in which Chitral Darvish won by 3-1.

On this occasion, Chairman of Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider was the chief guest along with former secretary of Provincial Football Association Basit Kamal, International Footballer Gohar Zaman and other important personalities were also present.