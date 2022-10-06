UrduPoint.com

Chitral Darvish, Waziristan And Tank Club Advance In Peshawar Football League

Muhammad Rameez Published October 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Chitral Darvish, Waziristan and Tank Club advance in Peshawar Football League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :In Peshawar Football League Season-5, Waziristan Baryalay and Atish Tank Club secured victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Peshawar Football League Season-5 being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday.

In the first match, Waziristan Baryalay defeated Akakhel King by a solitary goal in a thrilling match witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion. The match started on slow note and soon it gained momentum when Waziristan Baryalay and Akakhel King club strikers kept up pressure on each other's defence.

Thus after playing a goalless draw in the first-half despite some good inroads right winger Yasir Khan netted a fine goal to make the tally 1-0.

Akakhel King tried hard to level the tally but failed.

In the second match, Chitral Darvish defeated Abbottabad Eagles by 3-1 in Peshawar Football League Season 5 at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium.

In the second match, Atish Tank Club defeated Dara Nangaly by 1-0 wherein Tank's Jameel scored in the 18th minute of the first half of the game and marched into victory.

The third match in the league was played between Chitral Darvish and Abbottabad Eagles in which Chitral Darvish won by 3-1.

On this occasion, Chairman of Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider was the chief guest along with former secretary of Provincial Football Association Basit Kamal, International Footballer Gohar Zaman and other important personalities were also present.

Related Topics

Football Peshawar Abbottabad Fine Chitral Tank

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

33 minutes ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

43 minutes ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

48 minutes ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

1 hour ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.