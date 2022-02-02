Chitral Day Sports Festival will start from Feb 6

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Chitral Day Sports Festival organized by District Sports and Regional Sports Offices Peshawar in association with Chitral Association of education, Sports and Health, would start from Feb 6 here at Peshawar Sports Complex.

District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch expressed these views while talking to journalists here on Wednesday.

He said for the smooth conduct of the Games, wherein, most of the youth belonging from districts Chitral and based in provincial capital Peshawar, would take part in table tennis, badminton, athletics, tech ball and tug of war.

According to District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Federal Minister for SAF RAN Ali Muhammad Khan, Director General Sports Khalid Khan and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood will be gracing the occasion as guests.

The Chitral Sports Festival aimed to provide positive entertainment and sports opportunities to the Chitrali community in Chitral and Peshawar. The Festival, he said, will be organized in connection with the Chitral Day celebrations.

Jamshed Baloch said that he has planed to rehabilitate the ground in Peshawar. On the instructions of DG Sports, DC and RSO, positive entertainment opportunities will be provided to the youth on the occasion of International Women Day falling on March 8.

Bint-e-Hawa Awards Ceremony will be held in which women from Peshawar will be given awards for good performance in various fields. Women should submit details of their performance and achievements to the office of DSO at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium.

