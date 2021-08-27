Chitral Football Premier League kicks off

Avon Club Chitral recorded opening day victory against Gilgit-Baltistan in the Chitral Football Premier League, which got under way in which a total of 16 teams from all over the country are taking part

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Avon Club Chitral recorded opening day victory against Gilgit-Baltistan in the Chitral Football Premier League, which got under way in which a total of 16 teams from all over the country are taking part.

Murad Ali Mohmand officially inaugurated the league. He was accompanied by Deputy Director Amir Muhammad Betni, DSO Chitral Farooq Azam, Organizing Secretary Hisham-ul-Mulk Drosh and other dignitaries.

Addressing the function, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said that sports activities are positive among the youth. The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also launched a project for positive activities across the province for the promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and work is underway on various schemes in Chitral under the Prime Minister 1000 Sports Playing Facilities Project.

Murad Ali Mohmand lauded the organizing committee for holding the League on a regular basis and involving Chitral youth besides inviting teams from across the country would certainly benefit the youth of Chitral.

Murad Ali Mohmand is currently on a visit to Chitral to monitor various schemes in Chitral. He participated in the Football Premier League as a special guest. In the opening match Avon football team Chitral defeated Gilgit-Baltistan team by 2-1 in a thrilling match. Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand also announced Rs 10,000 for the players on the occasion.