Chitral- KP Traditional Games Ends In Chitral Upper

Muhammad Rameez Published July 24, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Chitral- KP Traditional Games ends in Chitral Upper

CHITRAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) ::The ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games ended in Chitral Upper wherein great enthusiasm was witnessed among all the participating players in various events part of the Traditional Games here on Sunday.

The players enthusiastically took part in volleyball, football, tug-of-war, bowling and street stick competitions held under the aegis of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Assistant Director Zakirullah was the chief guest on this occasion who distributed prizes among the players. Admin Officer Irshad Khan and District Sports Officer Ameer Zaman were also present.

In football, Mudeer Club defeated Rishon Club by 2-1 in a thrilling match witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion with their cheering response. Rishan took the lead in the 6th minute but the players of Mudeer Club did not lose heart and staged a strong comeback by first leveling the tally 1-1 and then marched into 2-1 victory.

Bonny Club won first place in volleyball after defeating Parwaz Club in the final. Both the teams were stretched to five sets battle 3-2, the score was 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 27-25 and 15-13. It was the Tug of War when Bonny club defeated Mulko Club by 2-1. The two teams were locked 1-1 after winning one pull each and it was the third and decisive pull in which Bonny marched into victory.

Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Faisal and Muhammad Altaf claimed first, followed by Faheem, Adnan and Asim got the second position while Shahram, Sarwar and Junaid got third positon respectively. In the Goli Danda event Kamran, Zahid and Zakaria got first, second and third position respectively.

