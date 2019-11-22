UrduPoint.com
Chitral Markhor Stun Afghan Eagle 4-1 As 3rd Peshawar Football League Begins

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:41 PM

Chitral Markhor stun Afghan Eagle 4-1 as 3rd Peshawar Football League begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Chitral Markhor off to a flying start when defeated Afghan Eagle by 4-1 in opening match of the 3rd Peshawar Football League which got under way amidst a colorful opening ceremony held at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Friday.

Despite down pour and heavy breezing, the two teams Chitral Markhor and Afghan Eagle displayed attacking game against each other with some fine inroads were also witnessed.

Chitral Markhor had conceding a goal in the very 6th minute when Afghan Eagle got the lead through Muhammad Ibrahim, the right winger.

The early goal lead injected new vigor in the rank of Afghan Eagle team, which have services of players hailing from various Afghan Refugees camps formed and supported by Afghan Consul General in Peshawar.

Leading 1-0 at half-time, Afghan Eagle failed to click and thus it was the second session in which Chitral Markhor succeeded in scoring four quick goals through center striker Zafar Ali, inners Javed Khan, Younis and left winger Nasir.

Talking 4-1 lead, Chitral Markhor put in more pressure but they were failed to score any goal.

Afghan Eagles also kept up pressure to reduce the margin but they were failed and thus lost the match by 4-1.

In the other matches Shinwari Football Club and Swabi Jaguar gave each other a tough fight wherein both played a goal-less draw. In the third match played between Kurram Tiger and United Pukhtoon teams, the best match between the two sides and match two was equal.

Earlier, Special Director Refugees in Afghanistan Consulate General, Peshawar Abdul Hameed Jalili was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the League in which a total of 15 teams from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part. Regional sports Officer Saleem Raza (Peshawar), Regional Sports Officer Swabi Tariq Khan, Chairman Organizing Committee Gul Haider, District Youth Officer Sardar Irfan Khan, Youth Glam Welfare were also present.

In his speech, Abdul Hameed Jalili lauded the efforts of the organizing committee for holding the Football League for the third consecutive times. He said holding various League mean providing opportunities to the players of various Games including hockey, football, cricket and kabaddi.

