Chitral United Wins Aga Khan Gold Cup 2022

Published March 22, 2022

Chitral United wins Aga Khan Gold Cup 2022

Chitral United on Tuesday won the Aga Khan Gold Football Cup 2022 by defeating Karimbad United

Chitral United on Tuesday won the Aga Khan Gold Football Cup 2022 by defeating Karimbad United.

32 teams from different cities of the country participated in the tournament organized by Aga Khan Sports Trust at Aga Khan Gymkhana Ground.

In the final match, Chitral United defeated Karimabad United by 1-0.

The decisive goal of the match was scored by Usman Khan in the 21st minute of the first half.

Jamil Ahmed was declared the best player of tournament, while Usman Khan won the man of the match award.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon distributed the winner and runner up trophies and prizes as a chief guest.

Renowned social activist Ramzan Chhipa, Sports Coordinator Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others were also present.

Addressing on the occasion, Commissioner Karachi said Aga Khan Sports Trust has been playing an important role in the promotion of sports in the country. He added that he would continue to support sports activities and players of Karachi.

>