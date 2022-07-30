UrduPoint.com

Chitral Varsity Facing Financial Problems: Official

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 30, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Chitral Varsity facing financial problems: Official

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Chitral has been facing financial problems and and has not yet paid salary for the month of July to its employees said an official of the university here on Saturday.

Talking to the APP he said the university was not in the position to pay the salary, as the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw finance department has not yet released 200 million rupees of the approved grant.

He urged the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for early release of fund.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chitral July Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

12 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

12 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

13 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.