Chitral Varsity facing financial problems: Official

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Chitral has been facing financial problems and and has not yet paid salary for the month of July to its employees said an official of the university here on Saturday.

Talking to the APP he said the university was not in the position to pay the salary, as the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw finance department has not yet released 200 million rupees of the approved grant.

He urged the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for early release of fund.