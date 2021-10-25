Cholistan Blind Cricket Trophy starts in Bahawalpur

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:12 PM

The opening ceremony of the Cholistan Blind Cricket Trophy 2021 was held at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur here on Monday

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia was the chief guest. The tournament will continue till October 27.

Deputy Commissioner congratulated the organizers on holding a splendid tournament. He praised excellent sportsmanship and discipline by the players.

District sports Officer Amir Hameed, General Secretary Blind Cricket Team Syed Salman Tariq Bukhari, Usman Saeed President Blind Cricket Association and spectators were present on the occasion.

The first match was played between Bahawalpur Blind Cricket Team and Okara Blind Cricket Team. Badar Munir scored 81 runs.

Bahawalpur Blind Cricket Team achieved the target in 15.5 overs. Rashid of the Bahawalpur team remained unbeaten on 88 runs and was declared Man of the Match. The second match was played between Lahore Blind Cricket Team and Quetta Blind Cricket Team. Lahore Blind Cricket Team scored 254 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Quetta Blind Cricket Team scored 54 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Thus the Lahore Blind Cricket Team won the match.

