Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally To Start From Feb 9

Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally would be started from February 9 as route has been finalized for it, says TDCP official here on Sunday.

TDCP Deputy Manager Sheikh Ijaz said that the preparations for five days Jeep Rally 9 to 13 Feb were underway. He said that two routes consisted on 425 kilometers distance in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts were finalized.

Sheikh Ijaz said that registration, technical examination of vehicles would be held on Feb 9 at TDCP resort Derawar.

The qualifying round of all categories would be held on Feb 10 while 1st round modified category race to be held on Feb 11.

Likewise, stock and women category race and dirt bike race would be held on 12 Feb. The second round of modified women category and paragliding race would be held on concluding day.

The prize distribution ceremony would be held in the evening at TDCP resort Derawar.

The online and manual registration of the vehicles was in progress and hoped that about 150 racers would participate in the jeep rally.

TDCP Deputy Manager said that local events including traditional kabaddi, camel race, food street and others would also be organized on the occasion of jeep rally.

>