Open Menu

Cholistan Jeep Rally: Khalid Hameed, Lalain Khanzada Win Race

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Cholistan Jeep Rally: Khalid Hameed, Lalain Khanzada win race

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Khalid Hameed has bagged first position in the male category while Lalain Khanzada won first position in the female category in the stock category race of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025.

The stock category race competition of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025 was held in the Cholistan desert here on Saturday. Around 78 racers including five female racers were given the task to cover a distance of around a 216 kilometers long race track. It was the second phase of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025. According to the results, Khalid Hameed Khan clinched first position in the male category, Masood Hoot won second position and Asif Imam got third position.

According to the results of the female category, Ms. Lalain Khanzad clinched the first position and Ms. Zanaira Mahmood won second position. The race track started from Star Point near Derawar Fort and it culminated at Bajnot Fort. The both forts are located in Cholistan desert.

The final race competition of the prepared category of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025 will be held in Cholistan desert on Sunday, 16th February 2025. In the prepared category, Zain Mahmood will defend his title as the major competition race would be held between Zain Mahmood and Meer Nadir Magsi. The final results of the race competitions of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025 would be announced on 16th February.

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

2 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

3 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

3 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

3 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports