Cholistan Jeep Rally Music Festival Tonight

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:04 PM

Cholistan Jeep Rally music festival tonight

A music festival would be held in connection with Cholistan Jeep Rally at historical fort of Derawar tonight, February 14 at 8 a.m

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A music festival would be held in connection with Cholistan Jeep Rally at historical fort of Derawar tonight, February 14 at 8 a.m.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary said that several entertainment programs were being organized to entertain people visiting Bahawalpur to watch 15th TDCP Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

He said that already a music night program had been held at Bahawal Club in connection with Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

He said that mega music program had been organized at Derawar Fort tonight on February 14.

Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally was going to become an international event. Renowned national and local artists would sing songs at the music festival,He added.

