UrduPoint.com

Cholistan Jeep Rally To Start Today

Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Cholistan Jeep Rally to start today

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The 18th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally will start from Derawar Fort in Cholistan today (Monday), the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) officials announced.

"All arrangements have been finalized to start the 18th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2023 from the Bahawalpur district," said, Regional Manager, TDCP Bahawalpur chapter, Tariq Rabbani.

He highlighted that it would be an international desert jeep rally as racers and drivers from abroad would also participate in the rally.

Rabbani said that it would be the "biggest motorsports event of its kind in Pakistan" that would continue till February 12. Entertainment activities would also be part of the sporting event, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Bahawalpur February Cholistan Event All From Jeep

Recent Stories

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

12 hours ago
 17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of ..

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorro ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.