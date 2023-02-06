Cholistan Jeep Rally to start today

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The 18th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally will start from Derawar Fort in Cholistan today (Monday), the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) officials announced.

"All arrangements have been finalized to start the 18th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2023 from the Bahawalpur district," said, Regional Manager, TDCP Bahawalpur chapter, Tariq Rabbani.

He highlighted that it would be an international desert jeep rally as racers and drivers from abroad would also participate in the rally.

Rabbani said that it would be the "biggest motorsports event of its kind in Pakistan" that would continue till February 12. Entertainment activities would also be part of the sporting event, he added.