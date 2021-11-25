Cholistan Rally festival to start from Feb 9

The 17th Cholistan Desert Rally Festival would start on February 9, 2022, while a meeting was held to review the arrangements under chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in committee room of his office

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The 17th Cholistan Desert Rally Festival would start on February 9, 2022, while a meeting was held to review the arrangements under chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in committee room of his office .

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, officers from TDCP, Livestock, Police, Rescue 1122, Health Department were present on the occasion.� Deputy Commissioner said that arrangements for the Cholistan Desert Rally Festival 2022 should be completed in a befitting manner. All the concerned departments and officers should play their roles.

He said that Cholistan Desert Rally Festival would promote the culture and tourism of the region and people of the area would get a chance to see the best sports event. He said that various sports competitions, art and craft and cultural shows would be part of the festival.

TDCP Manager Misbah Ishaq said that the registration of vehicles and technical inspection would be started on February 9 at TDCP Resort Cholistan. There will be a qualifying round on February 10 at Dilwash Stadium Derawar, the prepared category race on February 11, the stock category race on February 12, and the final round of the prepared category race on February 13.

The women's category race will also be held on February 13. The prize distribution ceremony will be organized later.