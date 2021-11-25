UrduPoint.com

Cholistan Rally Festival To Start From Feb 9

Muhammad Rameez 10 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:39 PM

Cholistan Rally festival to start from Feb 9

The 17th Cholistan Desert Rally Festival would start on February 9, 2022, while a meeting was held to review the arrangements under chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in committee room of his office

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The 17th Cholistan Desert Rally Festival would start on February 9, 2022, while a meeting was held to review the arrangements under chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia in committee room of his office .

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, officers from TDCP, Livestock, Police, Rescue 1122, Health Department were present on the occasion.� Deputy Commissioner said that arrangements for the Cholistan Desert Rally Festival 2022 should be completed in a befitting manner. All the concerned departments and officers should play their roles.

He said that Cholistan Desert Rally Festival would promote the culture and tourism of the region and people of the area would get a chance to see the best sports event. He said that various sports competitions, art and craft and cultural shows would be part of the festival.

TDCP Manager Misbah Ishaq said that the registration of vehicles and technical inspection would be started on February 9 at TDCP Resort Cholistan. There will be a qualifying round on February 10 at Dilwash Stadium Derawar, the prepared category race on February 11, the stock category race on February 12, and the final round of the prepared category race on February 13.

The women's category race will also be held on February 13. The prize distribution ceremony will be organized later.

Related Topics

Police Sports Vehicles Bahawalpur February Rescue 1122 Women Cholistan Event All From Best Race

Recent Stories

Commissioner for making plantation campaign a succ ..

Commissioner for making plantation campaign a success in Rawalpindi division

11 minutes ago
 EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

11 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condemns targeting of institutions ..

Chief Minister condemns targeting of institutions by PML-N

11 minutes ago
 SH&ME official suspended over bribery charges

SH&ME official suspended over bribery charges

11 minutes ago
 3 killed, 5 injured in separate incidents

3 killed, 5 injured in separate incidents

11 minutes ago
 Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight b ..

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight business after completion of ML ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.