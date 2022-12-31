Cholistan rally promotes soft image, culture of Pakistan: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the International Cholistan Desert Rally is aimed at promoting the soft image and rich culture of Pakistan and the event has achieved the status of a world-class motorsports experience.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting of the 18th Cholistan Desert Rally Management Committees.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that programs will be held in the three districts to organize the International Cholistan Desert Rally festival in a befitting manner.

"All matters including the establishment of a model village in Cholistan, facilities for motorsports participants and tourists, renovation of Derawar Fort, maintenance of track, foolproof security, and traffic management should be completed within a specific period of time", Commissioner said.

The video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Warraich, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Salman Khan Lodhi, Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, and other concerned officers.