Cholistan Rally To Promote Winter Tourism In Country: Minister

Muhammad Rameez 29 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:24 PM

Cholistan Rally to promote winter tourism in country: Minister

Provincial Minister for Tourism and Sports Muhammad Taimoor Khan has said that 15th Cholistan Desert Rally will help in promoting winter tourism in Pakistan under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Tourism and Sports Muhammad Taimoor Khan has said that 15th Cholistan Desert Rally will help in promoting winter tourism in Pakistan under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Presiding over a meeting at Commissioner office here on Tuesday he said international sports event will also help in generating revenue. He said that the motorbike category is also introduced in this year's event. He said that local artists will perform at the rally while work of indigenous craftsmen will be put on display.

Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab Tanveer Jabbar told the meeting that opening ceremony of the rally will be held on February 11 while qualifying round will be held on February 13.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal briefed the meeting about traffic plan, security arrangements and installation of camps. The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and officers of other concerned departments.

More Stories From Sports

