Cholistan Rally To Start From February 9

Cholistan Rally to start from February 9

The 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally will start on February 9

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally will start on February 9.

A meeting was held here in the conference room of the Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the arrangements of the event. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Muhammad Fayyaz from TDCP, Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Bukhari, Additional Secretary Livestock South Punjab Tanveer Jhandeer, Major (retd) Tahir Majeed from Hobara Foundation, Mahmood Majeed from Four Wheel Club, Zain Mahmood, and officers from Livestock, Police, Rescue 1122 and other related departments attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Noman Yousuf attended the meeting through video link.

The commissioner said that arrangements for Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2022 should be done in a perfect manner and urged all concerned departments and officers to play their role actively.

The event will promote the culture, civilization and tourism of the region. In addition, there will be an increase in socio-economic activities.

He said that art and cultural shows including sports activities would be organized in Cholistan Jeep Rally. It was informed in the meeting that vehicle registration and technical inspection would be carried out on February 9 at TDCP Resort Cholistan. There will be a qualifying round on February 10 at Dilwish Stadium Derawar. Prepared category race will be held on February 11, and stock category race on February 12. The final round of the pre-paid category race will be held on February 13 and a women's category race on the same day.

