Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic resume youth team training after one-day suspension

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Chinese Super League side Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic resumed training for its youth teams on Wednesday, after a self-imposed suspension for one day amid concerns over the cash-strapped club's future.

According to a statement released by the Chongqing club on Wednesday, the decision to suspend the training of its youth teams on Tuesday "was one forced upon it by harsh realities".

After an urgent meeting between the youth team trainers and administrative staff on Tuesday night, the club decided to resume training for the youth teams, its statement read.

"We cannot put the youths' development in danger," the statement added.

The future of the Chongqing club has been thrown into uncertainty after reports emerged on Tuesday that a local court has decided to freeze its accounts, after an unnamed ex-player accused the club of failing to pay his salary. The club's account will remain frozen until the dispute is settled.

Several Chongqing players have been going unpaid for 16 months, the report said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Chinese Super League fixtures will be played in three venues - Dalian, Meizhou and Haikou - in a centralized format. The schedule is yet to be decided.