Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Youth Commended For Winning Bronze Medal In Punjab Taekwondo Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A youngster from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed town of district Muzaffargarh was honored and commended here on Wednesday for winning bronze medal in All Punjab Taekwondo championship while representing Dera Ghazi Khan division.

Muhammad Javed was one of the two Karate Ka who represented DG Khan division in the Punjab championship and brought honour to his native town Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, said Taekwondo chief coach, Black Belt Zahoor Hussain while addressing the ceremony here.

Zahoor urged the government and philanthropists to patronize sports activities in the country to enable youth find purpose in sports and excel to bring laurels to their country.

Javed would now participate in All Pakistan Taekwondo championship.

More Stories From Sports

