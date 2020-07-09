UrduPoint.com
Chris Froome To Join Israel Start-Up Nation, Team Announces

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:16 PM

The Israel Start-Up Nation team announced Thursday that four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will join next year after he said he was leaving Team Ineos

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Israel Start-Up Nation team announced Thursday that four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will join next year after he said he was leaving Team Ineos.

"Welcome to our Family, Chris Froome!," the Israeli team tweeted after Team Ineos announced the 35-year-old Briton would leave at the end of this year.

