Chris Froome to leave Team INEOS at end of season: team

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Chris Froome -- a four-time winner of the Tour de France -- will leave Team INEOS at the end of the season, the cycling team announced on Thursday.

"Chris's current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it," said team boss Dave Brailsford.