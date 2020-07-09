Chris Froome To Leave Team INEOS At End Of Season: Team
Muhammad Rameez 35 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:27 PM
Chris Froome -- a four-time winner of the Tour de France -- will leave Team INEOS at the end of the season, the cycling team announced on Thursday
"Chris's current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it," said team boss Dave Brailsford.