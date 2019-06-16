Chris Gayle rocks his India-Pakistan dress ahead of high voltage world cup match

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

One side of his jacket represents Pakistan while the other represents India.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Just like all of the sub-continent, West Indian hitter Chris Gayle is also excited for the Pak vs India match to be played today in Old Trafford, Manchester.

Chris Gayle got a special coat made for the occasion.

Chris Gayle made an appearance wearing the jacket in Manchester hotel When asked who will win the match, he smiled and said, “West Indies.”

Posting his picture on Instagram, Chris Gayle said he is rocking his India-Pakistan suit with all love and respect.

The cricketer also said that he loves the jacket and this will be one of his outfits at his birthday party on September 20. It’s lit, he said.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge tv ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation and pressure surrounding what remains one the standout fixtures in any form of international cricket.

Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

The Pak-India match is however feared to be interrupted due to rain as showers are the forecast throughout the Sunday.