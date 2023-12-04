Open Menu

Chris Gayle's Heroics Inspire Sarfaraz As Pakistan Prepares For PM XI

Muhammad Rameez Published December 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Chris Gayle's heroics inspire Sarfaraz as Pakistan prepares for PM XI

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Sarfaraz Ahmed, the seasoned Pakistani cricketer is ready to face the challenges that lay ahead in the upcoming four-day game against PM XI at Manuka Oval, Australia.

"I remember watching Chris Gayle's incredible innings of 200 runs against Zimbabwe at Manuka Oval. Now, as we brace ourselves for a four-day clash in Canberra against Australia, the weather seems to be good. This match holds an immense significance as it kickstarts the three-match test series against the formidable Australian team," Sarfraz said while recalling the inspiring innings of Chris Gayle at Manuka Oval, as quoted by Pakistan cricket board on Monday.

Expressing his confidence, Sarfaraz highlighted the strength of the Pakistani lineup. "Australia boasts good batters, but we are no less.

With Abdullah, Babar, Imam, Saud, and Agha in our ranks, we are well-equipped for the challenge," he declared.

Sarfaraz praised the quality bowlers in his lineup. "Shaheen and Hasan are exceptional, and we have the likes of Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, and Fahim, who have proven their mettle in domestic competitions."

Taking a moment to extend his congratulations, Sarfaraz acknowledged Shan Masood's leadership. "It's always an honour to lead your country, and I want to congratulate Shan Masood for his role. The camaraderie between Babar Azam, Muhammad Hafeez, and Shan Masood is a testament to the strong bond within our camp."

In a humble note, Sarfaraz concluded, "I am happy to play any role – whether as a batter or a wicket-keeper – in contributing to the success of the team."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Weather Australia Canberra Lead Zimbabwe Shan Masood Babar Azam Mir Hamza Saud

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

21 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

1 hour ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

3 hours ago
Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports