ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Sarfaraz Ahmed, the seasoned Pakistani cricketer is ready to face the challenges that lay ahead in the upcoming four-day game against PM XI at Manuka Oval, Australia.

"I remember watching Chris Gayle's incredible innings of 200 runs against Zimbabwe at Manuka Oval. Now, as we brace ourselves for a four-day clash in Canberra against Australia, the weather seems to be good. This match holds an immense significance as it kickstarts the three-match test series against the formidable Australian team," Sarfraz said while recalling the inspiring innings of Chris Gayle at Manuka Oval, as quoted by Pakistan cricket board on Monday.

Expressing his confidence, Sarfaraz highlighted the strength of the Pakistani lineup. "Australia boasts good batters, but we are no less.

With Abdullah, Babar, Imam, Saud, and Agha in our ranks, we are well-equipped for the challenge," he declared.

Sarfaraz praised the quality bowlers in his lineup. "Shaheen and Hasan are exceptional, and we have the likes of Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, and Fahim, who have proven their mettle in domestic competitions."

Taking a moment to extend his congratulations, Sarfaraz acknowledged Shan Masood's leadership. "It's always an honour to lead your country, and I want to congratulate Shan Masood for his role. The camaraderie between Babar Azam, Muhammad Hafeez, and Shan Masood is a testament to the strong bond within our camp."

In a humble note, Sarfaraz concluded, "I am happy to play any role – whether as a batter or a wicket-keeper – in contributing to the success of the team."