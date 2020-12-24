UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christian Community Important Part Of Our Society: Secretary Sports Punjab

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Christian community important part of our society: Secretary Sports Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab , Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that Christian community is an important part of the society.

He expressed these views at a cake-cutting ceremony to express solidarity with Christian community on the eve of Christmas here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

Additional Secretary Sports and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani cut a cake and wished merry Christmas to all Christians on this big occasion. The cake-cutting ceremony was organized under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.

He said the Christian community has rendered valuable contributions in development of the country.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Christmas Christian All

Recent Stories

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

3 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

24 minutes ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

48 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

51 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

1 hour ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.