Christian Eriksen leaves hospital after 'successful operation': Danish FA

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital having undergone a "successful operation" after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said Friday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital having undergone a "successful operation" after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said Friday.

Doctors had said Thursday that Eriksen, 29, would have a heart defibrillator implanted that can detect and correct heart rhythm disorders.

"The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances," Eriksen said in a statement.