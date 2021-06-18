UrduPoint.com
Christian Eriksen Leaves Hospital After 'successful Operation': Danish FA

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital having undergone a "successful operation" after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said Friday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital having undergone a "successful operation" after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said Friday.

Doctors had said Thursday that Eriksen, 29, would have a heart defibrillator implanted that can detect and correct heart rhythm disorders.

"The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances," Eriksen said in a statement.

