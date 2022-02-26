Christian Eriksen returns to football eight months after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to competitive football eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch, coming on as a substitute for Brentford against Newcastle on Saturday

The 30-year-old former Tottenham and Inter Milan player collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in June.