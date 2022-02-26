UrduPoint.com

Christian Eriksen Returns To Football Eight Months After Cardiac Arrest

Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Christian Eriksen returns to football eight months after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to competitive football eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch, coming on as a substitute for Brentford against Newcastle on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to competitive football eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch, coming on as a substitute for Brentford against Newcastle on Saturday.

The 30-year-old former Tottenham and Inter Milan player collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in June.

Related Topics

Football Newcastle Finland Denmark Euro June 2020 Christian Tottenham Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Sindh govt depriving people of basic facilities: S ..

Sindh govt depriving people of basic facilities: Shafqat Mehmood

9 minutes ago
 German GDP growth in 2021 revised to 2.9 pct: Dest ..

German GDP growth in 2021 revised to 2.9 pct: Destatis

9 minutes ago
 India win toss, bowl against Sri Lanka in second T ..

India win toss, bowl against Sri Lanka in second T20

11 minutes ago
 Talat Zaidi elected Rawalpindi High Court Bar Asso ..

Talat Zaidi elected Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association president

11 minutes ago
 Couple injured in roof collapse incident

Couple injured in roof collapse incident

11 minutes ago
 3 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

3 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>