UrduPoint.com

Christian Eriksen Signs For Premier League Side Brentford: Club

Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Christian Eriksen signs for Premier League side Brentford: club

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who collapsed with a cardiac arrest at last year's European Championships, completed a remarkable return to the sport on Monday as he signed for Premier League side Brentford

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who collapsed with a cardiac arrest at last year's European Championships, completed a remarkable return to the sport on Monday as he signed for Premier League side Brentford.

The 29-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with a pacemaker, has signed a contract till the end of the season.

"Brentford FC can confirm the signing of Denmark international midfield player Christian Eriksen, subject to international clearance," read a club statement, saying he had joined "after completing a medical assessment".

Related Topics

Denmark Christian Premier League

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund ..

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund for vocational training

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner assures family of slain priest to arr ..

Commissioner assures family of slain priest to arrest culprits involved in his m ..

2 minutes ago
 Master plans of 80 major cities to be completed by ..

Master plans of 80 major cities to be completed by 2022: Amin Aslam

2 minutes ago
 SEAD announces Astrophotography Contest for space ..

SEAD announces Astrophotography Contest for space enthusiasts

16 minutes ago
 Russian Lower House May Discuss Possible Recogniti ..

Russian Lower House May Discuss Possible Recognition of Donbas Republics Feb 14 ..

16 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the ..

Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the menace of terrorism

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>