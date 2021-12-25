UrduPoint.com

Christian XI Beat DSO XI In Christmas T20 Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Christian XI beat DSO XI in Christmas T20 match

Christian XI recorded victory against DSO Dir Lower XI in the Christmas Day match played at Dir Cricket Stadium on Saturday

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) ::Christian XI recorded victory against DSO Dir Lower XI in the Christmas Day match played at Dir Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Christmas cricket match for the Christian minority in Lower Dir was organized by the District sports Officer Dir Lower Ibrar Khan.

The match was also largely witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Sadiq Ahmad Mohmand was the chief guest who also distributed kits and prizes among the players of both the teams. Christian XI won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 110 runs for the loss of five wickets after playing 20 overs wherein in reply DSO XI bundled out for 108 runs in the 18.3 overs.

